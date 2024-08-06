Harrogate Fire Station to host fun-filled open day this month
Harrogate Fire Station is having its Open Day on the Sunday August 18 from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds made on the day will go to The Firefighters Charity.
There will be lots going on at the fire station. There will be a variety of different fire engines, police vehicles and the fire bike.
You can learn some basic first aid with St John Ambulance. The F1 Simulator will be coming from Kwikfit - well worth a try! There will also be bouncy castles and children activities including facepainting and drawing. Refreshments include the Fat Bird Bakery, ice cream, sweets and cups of Yorkshire Tea!
There will be a Prevention Stall offering safety advice and a Recruitment Stall. The charities the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Red Cross who will have stalls at the event.
A raffle will be held on the day to help raise funds for The Firefighters Charity. If you are a local business and would like to donate a raffle prize towards this, please get in touch by emailing [email protected] or you can call into the Fire Station on Skipton Road, where donations will be most gratefully accepted.
This event is free to enter but donations appreciated towards The Firefighters Charity (please bring cash for some of the activities).
