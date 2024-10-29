Harrogate Film Society to host first Yorkshire screening of remarkable Battle of Britain film

Harrogate Film Society is to screen a remarkable film based on the lives of two young RAF Reservists and their part in the Battle of Britain.

The acclaimed documentary The King's Machine was made by film maker and aviation historian Phillip Day and tells the stories of two young men from the Beverley area who joined the RAF Volunteer Reserve at the outbreak of war in 1939.

The documentary stands as a tribute to RAF Regulars and Reserves who served in World War Two and acts as a poignant reminder of those who gave their lives.

It will be screened on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm in the newly-refurbished function room at Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate with the kind permission of Phillip Day as part of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

Tickets are free but advance booking is advised.