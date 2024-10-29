Harrogate Film Society to host first Yorkshire screening of remarkable Battle of Britain film

By Graham Chalmers
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Harrogate Film Society is to screen a remarkable film based on the lives of two young RAF Reservists and their part in the Battle of Britain.

The acclaimed documentary The King's Machine was made by film maker and aviation historian Phillip Day and tells the stories of two young men from the Beverley area who joined the RAF Volunteer Reserve at the outbreak of war in 1939.

Most Popular

    The documentary stands as a tribute to RAF Regulars and Reserves who served in World War Two and acts as a poignant reminder of those who gave their lives.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It will be screened on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm in the newly-refurbished function room at Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate with the kind permission of Phillip Day as part of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

    Tickets are free but advance booking is advised.

    To book, visit: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/the-kings-machine

    Related topics:YorkshireRAFHarrogate
    News you can trust since 1836
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice