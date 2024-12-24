Harrogate event to explore how to 'live meaningfully in our hectic modern world'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hugely popular Berwins Salon North is to make a welcome return in 2025 when three special guests will explore the enticing idea of ‘living meaningfully’.

Taking place at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, the event will shed light on how we can embrace the realities of the modern world to live a better

life.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of organisers Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back Berwins Salon North for what promises to be another fantastic season of inspiring speakers and lively, thought-provoking talks.

Guest speaker at next Berwins Salon North event in Harrogate - Pioneer of Beauty Futurism, Dr Alex Box. (Picture contributed)

“Once again, I would like to thank our headline sponsor, Berwins Solicitors, for their continued support in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a dynamic northern hub for arts and culture."

The three guest speakers in this relaxed but thought-provoking TED-style event will be:

Oliver Burkeman, author of Meditations for Mortals: Four weeks to embrace your limitations and make time for what counts, explores how in these often anxiety-inducing times we can enjoy a more meaningful life, not by fantasising about an ideal existence but by embracing the world we live in and finding solace and inspiration in it.

As a pioneer of Beauty Futurism, Dr Alex Box unpacks modern concepts of beauty, identity, and technology in her art, pushing back the boundaries and inspiring others to do the same.

Box has helped shape cutting-edge art and fashion magazine King Kong, and collaborated with the world’s leading designers, musicians and tech developers, including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Lady Gaga and Google.

For years, Professor Louise Mullany – author of Polite: The Art of Communication at Home, at Work and in Public, has been examining how politeness rules our day-to-day lives – whether it’s speaking to colleagues about issues at work, dealing with difficult family members or wondering if you should eat the last piece of pie.

Prof Mullany will show how a better understanding of the rules and norms of politeness can help us in all aspects of our work, leisure and home lives.

Berwins Salon North, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm.

Tickets are available on 01423 562 30 or via: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/