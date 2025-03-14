Harrogate event is set to welcome one of the most talented musicians of his generation

The latest Sunday Series concert will see the return to Harrogate by popular demand of an extraordinary young pianist.

Amiri Harewood, HACS Harrogate Music Festival Young Musician and winner of the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award for Young British Artists 2024, is back at the Old Swan Hotel on Sunday, March 23, as part of this year’s Harrogate International Sunday Series.

The acclaimed pianist will perform a thrilling programme featuring pieces by Auberbach, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Bach and Brahms.

The talented Harewood, who is studying at the Royal College of Music on a full scholarship, recently signed up with YCAT (Young Classical Artists Trust), a UK charity supporting emerging classical musicians.

The former Trinity Music Academy regularly performs across the UK and abroad, with past engagements that include solo recitals at prestigious venues such as Steinway Hall, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Institut Francais, and the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Steinway Young Artist series.

Harewood said: “They are all works I love and feel connected to.

"I’ve wanted to work on the Brahms Piano Sonata No. 3 for a while, so I’m excited to share that.

"I would also say I have an affinity for Bach's music.

"I have loved performing this Partita, and I am excited to share it in Harrogate.”

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals said: “The Sunday Series concerts have been providing a platform to some of the most talented musicians of their generation for more than 30 years now.

“Amiri Harewood definitely fits into this category, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Harrogate.

"He was a deserving recipient of the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award last year and wowed the audience – I’ve no doubt he will do so again!”

All of the Sunday Series concerts take place at the beautiful Old Swan Hotel, which provides an intimate setting to enjoy a morning coffee and exceptional music with friends.

Amiri Harewood, The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, Sunday, March 23, 11am.

Tickets are available by calling the HIF Box Office on 01423 562 303 or online from the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/spring-festival/