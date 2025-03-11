Harrogate community theatre group to present a trailblazing English comedy drama

Rehearsals are under way for cutting edge Red Wall Theatre’s new production after a successful debut.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in 2023, the Harrogate-based community arts group aims to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a social 'edge' to a wider audience.

Following a sell-out debut performance of Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man, the new show is Hindle Wakes, a comedy drama by Stanley Houghton, who was part of the Manchester School of dramatists in the run-up to World War One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the fictional Lancashire cotton mill town of Hindle in 1910, the play scandalised contemporary audiences in its treatment of sex outside marriage, among other social issues.

Harrogate Red Wall Theatre’s production of Hindle Wakes - Emily Alderson as Fanny, Katherine McGolpin as Beatrice and James Reilly as Alan. The background illustration of mill chimneys appears by kind permission of the artist Jim Smith. (Picture contributed)

It was the also the first British drama to feature a working-class female, determined to live her own life, as its hero.

Performances from April 11 to April 12 in St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Tickets from the club (opens 7pm-10pm) or: www.buytickets.at/redwalltheatre