Harrogate community theatre group to present a trailblazing English comedy drama
Launched in 2023, the Harrogate-based community arts group aims to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a social 'edge' to a wider audience.
Following a sell-out debut performance of Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man, the new show is Hindle Wakes, a comedy drama by Stanley Houghton, who was part of the Manchester School of dramatists in the run-up to World War One.
Set in the fictional Lancashire cotton mill town of Hindle in 1910, the play scandalised contemporary audiences in its treatment of sex outside marriage, among other social issues.
It was the also the first British drama to feature a working-class female, determined to live her own life, as its hero.
Performances from April 11 to April 12 in St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.
Tickets from the club (opens 7pm-10pm) or: www.buytickets.at/redwalltheatre