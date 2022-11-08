Harrogate Choral Society in exciting new collaboration under internationally-acclaimed director

Harrogate Choral Society director David Lawrence has worked with choirs and orchestras in more than 25 different countries.

The appointment less than 12 months ago of the hugely accomplished David Lawrence to the role not only says a lot about his reputation but also that of the Harrogate Choral Society itself.

This Sunday will see more fruits of this tie-up as the choral society performs in concert with the Manchester Conservatoire.

A Trio of Magnificats will take place at 7pm at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate with works by Paul Ayres, Bach and John Rutter.

The hope is the concert won't be the last time this sort of collaboration occurs.

Amy Moseley, Harrogate Choral Society's head of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with such a prestigious institution.

"We hope that this venture will be the first of many between the choir, which celebrates its 75th anniversary next year, and the Manchester conservatoire, which is acknowledged world-wide.

"We are committed to the future of choral music, and to the promotion of the talented young musicians who will maintain this great English tradition.

"David’s arrival in Harrogate signals an exciting moment in the continuing development of Harrogate Choral Society in this direction.”

David Lawrence has worked with choirs and orchestras in over 25 different countries and in the UK with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the London Symphony Chorus.