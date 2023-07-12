News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Harrogate book seller invites customers to solve a ‘death’ in the shop as part of a series of new events

A much-loved Harrogate independent business has issued an unusual invitation – there's going to be a death in the bookshop...and you could win prizes if you solve it!
By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST

To coincide with all the excitement round the launch of this year's star-laden Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate next week, Imagined Things book shop located at 21 Montpellier Hill is keen to celebrate the event while entertaining its loyal customers.

The award-winning book shop’s popular owner Georgia Eckert said: "While we're not officially linked to the festival we have a lot of special events in the shop ready to take place round it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We always like to make the most of the festival atmosphere and authors in town and have plenty of things planned."

Independent book shop owner Georgia Eckert at Imagined Things on Montpellier Hill, Harrogate. (Picture Bruce Rollinson National World)Independent book shop owner Georgia Eckert at Imagined Things on Montpellier Hill, Harrogate. (Picture Bruce Rollinson National World)
Independent book shop owner Georgia Eckert at Imagined Things on Montpellier Hill, Harrogate. (Picture Bruce Rollinson National World)
Most Popular

    Events at Imagined Things include:

    1 An Imagined Things panel of crime writers at Harrogate Library discussing their latest novels around the theme of Escapes & Expectations (ticketed event).

    2 Early release books which aren't published until August.

    3 Imagined Things Murder Mystery Trail to solve the murder of one of the shop's booksellers who's found 'dead' in the bookshop's basement (free to enter with a chance to win lots of prizes).

    The premise of the shop’s murder mystery is simple but striking, says Georgia who launched her lovely bookshop in 2017 in a challenging environment for a small independent.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Can you imagine walking into the bookshop's basement only to find, to your horror, a DEAD bookseller?!

    She's sprawled on the concrete with some mysterious objects around her - posioned.

    That is the fate that awaits our bookshop next Thursday morning (yes we can tell the future!) and we need your help to solve Nina's murder.

    Was the murderer Georgia, Debbie, Hayley or Sienna? And why?

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    As is that wasn’t enough going on at Imagined Things to mark Theakston Old Peculiar Crime Writing Festival, which runs from July 20-23 at the Old Swan Hotel, there’s a good chance of bumping into an author at the shop next week.

    "We had over 42 authors in total who popped in to sign books last year,” said Georgia.

    Related topics:Harrogate