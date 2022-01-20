Harrogate BID announce return of pop-up ping-pong parlour to the town centre
The pop-up ping-pong parlour is set to return to the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate from Monday, January 31 - giving visitors the opportunity to play while they shop.
Harrogate’s Business Improvement District (BID) is hoping that the table-tennis arena will not only attract people to shop in town, but will also help them to keep fit and active.
It was first opened back in September and is set to return on Monday, January 31 and will be open seven days a week on the first floor of the Victoria Shopping Centre.
The ping-pong parlour was the idea of BID board member, hotelier and restaurateur Bokmun Chan, who hopes the idea will have great benefits.
At the official opening back in September, Mr Chan said: “Thanks to Harrogate BID, a dream of mine to have a ping-pong parlour in Harrogate town centre is becoming a reality and it’s something I’ve been wanting to achieve for a number of years.
“Table tennis is a great sport and anyone can play it, no matter how young or how old.”
The parlour will be open seven days a week during retail hours and will boast a number of tables available for public use.
As bats and balls will be provided, all that players need to do is bring along an opponent to play against.