Harrogate Beer Week: Town's 'impressive' beer scene set for exciting programme of events

Harrogate Beer Week is back next week to champion the town’s thriving independent beer, bar and brewery scene.

Organisers are hoping this second annual feast of beer-related events will demonstrate just how strong the sector remains despite challenging times.

The first Harrogate Beer Week took place in 2021 with 37 events over seven days across 13 venues showcasing five local breweries and with special guests, including leading beer writers, journalists and sommeliers.

This year's runs from September 19-25 with an exciting programme put together by the town’s local beer people and businesses.

The founder of Harrogate Beer Week, Rachel Auty, a Harrogate-based beer lover who also works as head of marketing at Brew York, said: "Times continue to be tricky for most of us but the aim is to bring a little bit of joy by pulling our community together and supporting our independent businesses - the lifeblood of our local economy.”

"The beer scene in Harrogate is impressive, and the town punches well above its weight.

"As our high streets evolve and people seek experiences, the town is still strongly placed to deliver."

This year's Harrogate Beer Festival will see the inimitable Pete Brown - multi-award winning beer writer, journalist, broadcaster and consultant - talk about his book, Clubland: How the Working Men’s Club shaped Britain.

As well as Pete Brown, the 2022 programme will feature more than 30 different events across seven days including the following:

A brewery open weekend and tour.

A Harrogate Oktoberfest event with local beer, sausages, and music.

A Pomona Island tap takeover with food from Paradise Tap and Taco, cheese fondue with barrel-aged beers from Cold Bath Brewery.

Charcuterie and beer in the tipi at Cedar Court Hotel on the Stray.

A battle of the breweries.