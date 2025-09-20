1. Harrogate Autumn Flower Show 2025
Eight month old Finnbar Roulson. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Alan Godfrey and Adrian Read carry a marrow. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Stephen Purvis from Murton poses for a picture with his winning 19.401 lbs (8.8kg) giant onion after they are judged during the National Onion Championship held during the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Chris Marriott from Mansfield poses with his winning giant carrot (21lbs) and giant tomato (8.44lbs) following judging of the giant vegetables at the Harrogate Autumn flower show. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe