Harewood marks royal connections

24 January 2020.... Harewood House. Picture Tony Johnson

There’ll also be plenty of royal-themed activities throughout the Jubilee weekend, with royal biscuit decorating, crafts and a very special jubilee afternoon tea.

The afternoon tea, from June 2-5, 12.30, 1pm and 3pm, sees a menu created by Harewood Food and Drink Project and inspired by the Queen’s Coronation State Banquet which the 7th Earl and Countess of Harewood were guests at in 1953.

Vistors can explore a brand new display, Queen Elizabeth II: Celebrating 70 years in the Stewards Room.

The display showcases a range of objects, archives and photographs from Harewood’s collection relating to the Queen’s life, with a particular focus on her coronation in 1953 which was attended by several members of the Lascelles family.