Mostly attended by the elderly, the classes also encourage anyone who has experienced isolation in rural areas and nearby towns to attend.

Research has shown that dancing can improve physical, emotional, and social wellbeing in later life.

Dancing for Well-Being runs weekly groups for older people with health and mobility problems in a number of accessible community venues in the Harrogate district.

Dancing to good health

Dancing for Well-Being’s manager, Hannah Wood saId:“It’s all about bringing people together.

“We use music that’s irresistible, so you can’t help wanting to dance and sing along.

“We encourage everyone to go at their own pace and move in a way that’s right for them.

“It’s great for company and friendship, but above all it’s fun.

The sessions are always full of fun and laughter

Organiser Jackie Terry said: “This group used to be massive before the pandemic, but we did lose a lot of people over that period.”

However, those still in attendance speak fondly of the benefits. One excited dancer said: “I usually get a sore throat from singing so loud”.

When asked what it was that attracted her to join, she said: “I just fancied it. When I first came, I used to think what am I doing here?

“But then I looked around at everybody's faces. They would all get more cheerful as the morning went on, so I thought I’m going to stay and keep coming.”

The sessions are a good place to make friends

Another dancer said: “It’s a brightening of mood, you’re never on your own.

“I think that’s important, you’ve got to get out and get your feet moving.

“It doesn’t matter how or what, it’s the fact that we are doing it together”

Joining the Hampsthwaite group has helped now local retiree, Mavis, settle into her new home and community.

Dancing to good health in Hampswaite

Mavis, who is 92 and has Alzheimers, relocated to Hampsthwaite from Derbyshire in August 2022 to be near her family, and came to the group just a few weeks after she moved in.

Her daughter-in-law, Fiona said: “We were looking for activities and groups that Mavis would enjoy.

"She’s always been very active and loved dancing when she was younger, so this group seemed perfect.

"It’s quite a big thing to move to a completely new area when you’re in your 90s, so we wanted to help her meet people and make friends.

"We’re really pleased, because that’s exactly what’s happened.”

At Mavis’ first Dancing for Well-Being session, she got talking to another member, Katy, who lives very close to her. They’ve become good friends.

Katy gives Mavis a lift in her car to the Hampsthwaite group and they also go out for coffee and meals and to concerts together.

The class is ideal for older women and men who have mobility and balance problems, heart or breathing problems, or conditions like arthritis, depression, stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia or anyone coping with caring responsibilities or

bereavement.

The Hampsthwaite group meets weekly on Wednesday mornings from 11am to 12.30pm and new members are very welcome.

At each session there is an hour of dancing, followed by half an hour for refreshments and socialising.

