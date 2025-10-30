This Halloween there will be a variety of activities and events taking place across Yorkshire for families and friends to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Halloween night around the corner, families will be looking for things to do and lucky for them, Yorkshire is packed with activities.

From a ghost train that travels through the North York Moors to pumpkin carving sessions at North Yorkshire Water Park, the region is filled with attractions hosting Halloween events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Howard is also hosting various activities as well as a ‘scarefest’ at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Pygmy goats. (Pic credit: Cannon Hall Farm)

Things to do in Yorkshire for Halloween 2025

North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Join Mad Alice as she takes you on a ghost train ride through the haunted heart of North York Moors.

There will be live actors, storytellers who will tell the mysterious ghost stories and folklore of the land, a special retelling of one of the most famous ghost stories, The Signalman by Charles Dickens and passengers will get a Mini Mad Alice’s Bloody Orange Gin and Tonic for adults and a soft drink for children.

Ten-month-old Eabha Byrne from Dublin enjoying the Halloween Harvest Display. (Pic credit: Brian Lawless / PA Wire)

The event will be held on Sunday, November 2, 2025, services depart at 6.15pm or 8pm and ticket prices are £40 adult (18+) and £35 young person (14-17 years old).

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park will be hosting a scarefest packed with live Halloween shows, colourful costumed characters and plenty of spooky things.

Visitors will encounter creepy characters, live shows, a fairground and trick or treat trail.

The event will run until Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Castle Howard

The Great Pumpkin Adventure

The Skelves of Skelf Island have a story to tell which will appeal to all ages. The play performed three times a day at Skelf Island Adventure Playground until Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Helena Garcia’s Halloween Pop Up and Book Signing

The Great British Bake Off’s Helena Garcia, best known for her gothic style bakes, is back with a pop-up in the farm shop. She will bring a fun range of homewares, clothing and gifts. The event will take place until Friday, October 31, 2025.

North Yorkshire Water Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families and adventure lovers will be able to attend a line-up of seasonal activities at the water attraction.

The park has transformed into a Halloween haven until Friday, October 31, 2025, hosting creative pumpkin carving sessions and the return of the pumpkin trail.

Families can unveil their creative side during the pumpkin carving sessions held inside the park’s decorated Hangar. The guided experiences take place at 10am and 2pm each day, offering guests the chance to craft their very own spooky masterpiece to take home.

National Coal Mining Museum

The museum will be packed with fun activities for all ages with everything from spooky film screenings, to wicked workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can enjoy Spooky Stories from the Coal Shed, a free drop-in interactive storytelling experience inspired by eerie mining myths and legends until Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Creative children can get stuck into crafts inspired by our pumpkin orange mine water, while puzzle lovers can take on the Minecraft Escape Room Challenge (October 25 and 26 and November 1 and 2).

On Friday, October 31, 2025, visitors will get to explore the great outdoors with the Autumn Scavenger Hunt or get creative at the Family Lantern Making Workshops where colourful creations are made and will make up the Light Up Festival parade in November.

Hocus Pocus will also be screened on Friday, complete with spooky snacks and a Best Dressed Competition.

Cannon Hall Farm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can visit the farm and meet the pygmy goats as the Halloween themed event gets underway.

The pumpkin festival, which runs every day up to and including Halloween, has thousands of pumpkins and plenty of cute animals.

The annual pumpkin festival has been running for more than a decade, but this year’s event is set to be the biggest year ever with thousands more pumpkins, specially designed Instagram opportunities, as well as a spooky pumpkin virtual reality ride.

Farm director, Rob Nicholson, said: “We know that our pumpkin event is very popular and people really like to see our new arrivals, so this year we carefully timed it to ensure we had some cute pygmy goat kids to show our visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These little guys have arrived just in time and there are more to come - so on top of all the usual farm fun there’s even a chance of seeing a live birth too.”

Birchfield Family Dairies

Visitors can help themselves to a wheelbarrow and head over to the pumpkin patch with thousands of pumpkins to choose from including orange, green, blue, pink, white, warty and multi-coloured.

The pumpkin hut will size the pumpkins starting from £2.50 up to £12 for the jumbo pumpkins.

The event will be held until Friday, October 31.