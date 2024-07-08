Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 14 photos of final preparations being made for the 165th annual event

Gates open for the 2024 event tomorrow (Tuesday), with the show then running at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate until Friday, July 12.

This year’s Great Yorkshire Show will be the final one for current show director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.

Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my ninth and final show as show director. Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”

Organisers have announced that tickets have now sold out and will not be available to buy on the gate.

This year’s event will feature appearances by celebrities including Helen Skelton, Adam Henson and Peter Wright.

