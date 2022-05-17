Great British Food Festival returns to Harewood House

The family event, now in it’s eighth year at Harewood, will be embracing all things Jubilee for the event from June 2-5.

Dan Maycock, one of the organising team, said: “We are looking forward to being back in Yorkshire and for a special Jubilee food festival, we always go big on the bunting but this year we have some fun extras like a tea dance, Morris dancing, street party style seating and a special cake competition.”

Dan added that they have lots of great food and drink from Yorkshire and further afield.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have over 100 stalls coming to Harewood, lots of local produce and some artisans coming from all over the UK.

“International street food and lots of bars so you can sit on the lovely lawns with a nice drink enjoying the live music.”

There is entertainment for all the family throughout the bank holiday weekend, including free circus skills, a ‘wacky races’ area, children’s rides and kids cookery lessons.

For the adults, they have a main chef demo stage with top chefs, BBQ stage and a Bake stage for any budding bakers out there.

There will also be live music with a play list packed full of top bands.

“The events is the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out where the whole family can get together to celebrate the Jubilee,” added Dan.