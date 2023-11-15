Grantley Hall and champagne masters Moët & Chandon to transport diners ‘straight to the slopes’ with alpine-inspired dining experience
The luxury hotel will undergo an alpine-inspired transformation while guests can expect an experience that combines the warmth of winter traditions with the elegance of Moët & Chandon.
Grantley Hall’s alpine-inspired menu features culinary delights that will transport you straight to the slopes.
The menu includes alpine classics such as caramelised French onion soup and gruyère crouton, or a rich cheese fondue, served with an assortment of sides.
Talking about his inspiration for the new menu, head chef Craig Atchinson said: "We wanted to create a menu that not only captures the essence of the winter season but also takes our guests on a culinary journey inspired by the alpine traditions.
“It's about bringing together the comforting and the sophistication in every bite and I'm thrilled to see our vision come to life at Après at The Orchard.”
Complementing the seasonal menu is an exclusive Moët & Chandon Champagne cocktail selection. From classic Champagne cocktails to innovative twists, Grantley Hall’s collaboration with Moët & Chandon brings a touch of luxury to every sip with this new dining experience.
In addition to the culinary delights, Après at The Orchard is excited to announce the return of the live music offering on selected Sunday evenings.
Make the most of cosy evenings this winter and relax with live acoustic music while you drink or dine at Après in The Orchard.
Nuno César de Sá, Grantley Hall’s general manager, said: "We are delighted to reopen Après at The Orchard for the winter season, and our collaboration with Moët & Chandon adds an extra layer of glamour to the experience,"
"With our alpine-inspired menu, Moët & Chandon Champagne cocktails and live music, we are creating a destination where guests can escape into a world of winter enchantment."
Après at The Orchard invites guests to join in the celebration of winter's magic, toast the season and enjoy the live music.
For reservations and more information, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/dining/the-orchard or contact the reservations team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01765 620070.