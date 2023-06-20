Grand day out: Community Fête at Pateley Bridge Showground to raise funds for Parkinson’s

The event offers something for all the family, including an obstacle course, food stalls, Morris dancing, animal petting, a grand raffle, wellie-wanging, giant jenga, splat the rat, tin can alley, guess the weight of the cake and even a DJ.

The day will also include a series of races hosted by Nidderdale Fell & Trail, with routes through woodland and open moorland.

There will be a 10k trail run, a 2k kids run and a 3k Canicross for those with four legged friends, all happening throughout the day.

A grand day out in aid of Parkinson's will take place at Pateley Bridge Showground

Entry to the event is free, with a small fee to take part in the races.

Registration for the races opens on the day at 8.30am, with the first race starting from 10am.

There is no need to pre-book to attend the event as a whole, just simply turn up and enjoy the entertainment and stalls on offer with plenty of free car parking, toilets, mother and baby facilities.

Elizabeth White, Events Fundraising Executive at Cure Parkinson’s, said: “Melanie, retired grandmother of three, has organised this entire event herself to raise funds for Cure Parkinson’s, a charity dedicated to finding a cure for the condition.

“It is a cause close to Melanie’s heart as she has seen just how life-changing this condition can be.

“Melanie’s late father lived with Parkinson’s, and her running partner has also been diagnosed within the last year.

“As a nurse and carer, Melanie has also cared for many people in the late stages of the condition.”

Cure Parkinson’s is hugely grateful to Melanie for organising this spectacular event.

Cure Parkinson’s Deputy CEO Helen Matthews, said: “Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

“We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our incredible supporters - it’s as simple as that!”

More information and pre-booking for the races can be found here: https://racebest.com/races/e2k8x

