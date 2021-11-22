Grand Chrismas Fair and Tree Fest
Copt Hewick will host a Grand Christmas Fair and Tree Festival in the village hall and church on Saturday, December 4, from 11am to 3.30pm.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:50 am
Copt Hewick will host a Grand Christmas Fair and Tree Festival in the village hall and church on Saturday, December 4, from 11am to 3.30pm.
Visitors will be able to see Santa arrive at the hall by horse-drawn sleigh at noon, to add to the festive feel, before taking his place in his grotto.
There will be stalls selling artisan crafts and much more. Proceeds to the village hall and various charities.