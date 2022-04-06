Good Friday walk returns in Wetherby

Churches Together in Wetherby and District (CTiW) said it was delighted to once again be holding a United Walk of Witness through the town on Good Friday (April 15).

A spokesman for CTiW, Chris Bishop, said: “Good Friday is one of the most significant and sombre dates in the Christian calendar worldwide: it celebrates the cruel crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who died to redeem us from our sins.

“It is followed by the joy of Easter Sunday, when Jesus was miraculously resurrected by God and appeared to his disciples, signifying His triumph over sin and death and the gift of eternal life to all who believe.”

The walk, which sees the cross carried from the Town Hall to the Bridgefoot Gardens, is highly popular with large crowds gathering.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event has not taken place for the past two years.

Mr Bishop said that the walk starts at the old Council Offices off Westgate at 11am.

“After opening prayers and meditation, the participants, who are from all the churches in the area, move to the market place to reflect on the events of Good Friday, before moving on to the Bridgefoot Gardens, where a final act of worship and remembrance takes place.

“After the walk, people from the different churches will share together in a simple soup-and-bread lunch at Wetherby Methodist Church on Bank Street.”