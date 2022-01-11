Goldsborough Hall snowdrops open Sundays

The spectacular display of snowdrops in 17th-century Hall’s 12-acre royal gardens will be open for two special Snowdrop Sundays on February 6 and 30, 10-4pm, and also on selected dates throughout February.

“Visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former Royal residence, taking in carpets of snowdrops, delicate hellebores and winter aconites,” said a spokesman.

The Snowdrop Walk includes over 110 different varieties and species including G Elwesii, G S Arnott, G Little Ben, G woronowii, G James Backhouse, G Primrose Warburg, G Wendy’s Gold, G Hill Poe, G Jaquennetta, G Mrs Thompson and G Titania amongst others.

The spokesman added: “A trip to the Hall would not be complete without a stroll up the Lime Tree Walk, planted by royalty in the 1920s, as well as the newly constructed glasshouse and kitchen garden.”

Hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, scones will be served in the Orangery on the Snowdrop Sundays along with free guided tours by the head gardener.

On February 6, a specialist snowdrop grower will be selling rare and unusual snowdrops and there will be a plant stall on the Sunday 20 opening.