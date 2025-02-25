Going out guide for shows and events in Harrogate area this weekend and into April 2025

Hoping to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to March and April 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, February 27, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

March 2: Aaron Azunda Akugbo at Harrogate International Sunday Series.

Crooners – Uncaged with the nine-piece The Mini Big Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Dan Nightingale, Mickey P Kerr and more at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, February 28, 9pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Slim Wilson & The Swamp Brothers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, February 28- March 1, 7.45pm:

LipService presents Funny Stuff at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 28, 7.30pm:

Box Tale Soup presents The Picture of Dorian Gray at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 28, 7.30pm:

Belle Voix – The classic sounds of Northern Soul & Motown at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 1, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Edy Hurst at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 1, 11.30am:

Box Tale Soup presents The Frog and the Princess at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 1, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Paul Tonkinson, Alun Cochrane, Alex Mitchell and Katie Mulgrew at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 1, 6.30pm:

Kids Aloud: Musical Magic – A celebration of musicals - at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 2, 11am:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Tuesday, March 4-5, 7.30pm:

BANFF Mountain Film Festival 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Two nights Red Film Programme and Blue Film Programme.

Thursday, March 6, 7.30pm

Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert – A Tribute to Adele at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 7, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Louise Young, Chris Kehoe, Tom Little and MC Jon Pearson at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, March 7, 7.30pm:

Kathryn Tickell and Amy Thatcher live in concert at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, March 7, 7.30pm:

Cirque de Celine at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.

Saturday, March 8-9, 11am:

Tall Stories presents Room on the Broom at Harrogate Theatre.

Other times available.

Saturday, March 8, 7.45pm:

Spectacular Greek mythology Bloody Medea at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, March 8-9, 2pm:

Curtain Call 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Plus 6pm.

Sunday, March 9, 7.30pm:

Spirit of Smokie at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Monday, March 10, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verve – Northern School of Contemporary Dance 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Lemn Sissay – Let The Light Pour In Live at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 12, 7.30pm:

Buffy Revamped at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Thursday, March 13, 7.30pm:

Chris Wood presents Death in the Theatre at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, March 13, 7.45pm:

Daniel Bye’s Imaginary Friends at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, March 14, 7.30pm:

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 11am:

Top Secret: The Magic of Science at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 15, 7.30pm:

Clare Teal – The Clare Teal Seven at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, March 18, 7.45pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Bellingham’s Look After Your Knees at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 22, 7.30pm:

Country Music Night with Dixon County at Masham Town Hall.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Saturday, March 29, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vocalis's spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 6, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate