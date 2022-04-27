Glampfest set to return to Scotton

Flashback to last years Glampfest at Kirkby Malzeard.

Glampfest was set up by VW enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin in 2017, off the back of their business Glawning Ltd.

And now it is to head to Market Flat Lane, near Scotton, from May 13-15, with a line up of music, food and drink and camping.

Sarah and James said: “Every year we put together a weekend to remember that is family-friendly and aimed ultimately at your relaxation.

“Yoga, beauty treatments, a safe and chilled site make it one of the best festivals around.

“Tents, caravans, camper vans and all other portable camping devices are welcome...and dogs too.

“Included in the ticket price you will get some great free activities, funky music, choice stalls and loads of family fun.

“This year’s theme is peace and love. Take a trip back to the sixties with our groovy themed fancy dress night on Saturday.”

The music acts will include the legendary DJ Rory Hoy, Barr Lane Band, The Raisers, Will Hanco, Josh Gleaves and Austin Powerz.

Donations are made to chosen charities which this year will be Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity, and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably aiming to prevent male suicide).

Back in 2013 James and Sarah sought to improve their camping set-up, searching for a more luxurious way of camping with their vintage campervan and after saying no to the obvious green or blue nylon awnings, they soon found that not such a thing existed.

Not ones to shy away from a challenge they invented one instead and their very own Glawning was created in 2013.

The original Glawning consisted of a 100 per cent cream cotton fabric and a bell tent type look to attach to and complement their vintage VW Campervan.

Their new awning stood out at festivals and campsites across the UK.