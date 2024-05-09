‘Glampfest’ returns to Knaresborough this weekend with Great British Bake Off star and a whole lot more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This weekend will see the return of a popular North Yorkshire family festival held in a lovely setting near Knaresborough which is set to to be twice as big after a roaring success last year.

Held in beautiful fields on Market Flat Lane near Scotton from May 10-12, Glampfest has been running since 2017 bringing campers a whole range of fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand-crafted produce to enjoy.

Dubbed a ‘mini Deer Shed’, Glampfest 2024 promises to be the biggest and best yet as its founders, Harrogate husband-and-wife team James and Sarah, join forces with the Mighty Events team to expand the festival and launch new areas for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a bonus, this year’s Glampfest is set to host culinary icon Karen Wright of Great British Bake Off fame.

Glampfest has been running near Knaresborough since 2017 bringing campers a whole range of fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand crafted produce to enjoy. (Picture contributed)

Festival-goers will have a dedicated Sports Zone, Zen Zone, Acoustic Lounge, Vintage Photo Booth, Luxury Glamping Village and more, in addition to the well-loved elements of last years offering which saw a delicious variety of food and drink vendors, pirate storyteller, yoga, massage, crafts, face painting, PE sessions, silent disco, drum workshops, live music bands, dog show, craft stalls and lots of stunning camping set-ups to ogle.

Phew!

The roots of the annual event lie in the origins of the Glawning business set up by camping enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin.

These Glawnings - luxurious driveaway bell tent awnings - were designed by them, a husband-and-wife team, as a classy alternative to nylon awnings after struggling to find anything nice enough to attach to their vintage campervan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business grew organically as the customer base spread and the awnings can now be attached to almost any leisure vehicle to provide a beautiful extra space.

The stunning awning stands out at festivals and campsites across the UK - and none more so than Glampfest which sees the largest turn out of Glawnings adorning the fields making a glamorous spectacle.