‘Glampfest’ returns to Knaresborough this weekend with Great British Bake Off star and a whole lot more
Held in beautiful fields on Market Flat Lane near Scotton from May 10-12, Glampfest has been running since 2017 bringing campers a whole range of fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand-crafted produce to enjoy.
Dubbed a ‘mini Deer Shed’, Glampfest 2024 promises to be the biggest and best yet as its founders, Harrogate husband-and-wife team James and Sarah, join forces with the Mighty Events team to expand the festival and launch new areas for attendees.
As a bonus, this year’s Glampfest is set to host culinary icon Karen Wright of Great British Bake Off fame.
Festival-goers will have a dedicated Sports Zone, Zen Zone, Acoustic Lounge, Vintage Photo Booth, Luxury Glamping Village and more, in addition to the well-loved elements of last years offering which saw a delicious variety of food and drink vendors, pirate storyteller, yoga, massage, crafts, face painting, PE sessions, silent disco, drum workshops, live music bands, dog show, craft stalls and lots of stunning camping set-ups to ogle.
Phew!
The roots of the annual event lie in the origins of the Glawning business set up by camping enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin.
These Glawnings - luxurious driveaway bell tent awnings - were designed by them, a husband-and-wife team, as a classy alternative to nylon awnings after struggling to find anything nice enough to attach to their vintage campervan.
The business grew organically as the customer base spread and the awnings can now be attached to almost any leisure vehicle to provide a beautiful extra space.
The stunning awning stands out at festivals and campsites across the UK - and none more so than Glampfest which sees the largest turn out of Glawnings adorning the fields making a glamorous spectacle.
All tents and camping structures are welcomed in addition to Glawnings, making Glampfest an eclectic mix of campers and quirky festival activities.
For tickets, visit: https://www.glampfest.com/