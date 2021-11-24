Gift and food fair to be held over two days

A past Ripon Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food Fair.

It will be the first time the event, which has 95 stalls, will be taking place over that length of time.

Raworths of Harrogate and Brewin Dolphin of Leeds are supporting the event, to be held on Friday November 26 and Saturday November 27, 9.30am-4.30pm, as part of their Business Partnership with the cathedral.

Zoe Robinson, managing partner at Raworths said: “As a business partner, Raworths is delighted to play a part in the preservation and development of the Cathedral and to support local community-based events organised by Ripon Cathedral’s team such as the wonderful annual Christmas Fair.”

There will be 95 stalls offering a wide selection of unusual gifts, crafts and local food to help you find the perfect gift.

The pop-up café will be available for visitors to enjoy hot turkey sandwiches, mulled wine, hot drinks and homemade cakes.

A spokesman for the event: “Live Christmas music will be provided by local choirs over lunchtime on both days in the beautiful setting of the cathedral’s quire.

“The fair is popular with families and although Santa will not be attending this year.

“There will be craft activities for the children and they can decorate a Christmas bauble to take home and hang on their tree.”