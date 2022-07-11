Garden design courses revealed for new Harewood based venture

Based at Harewood House, the business, founded by Yorkshire’s own award-winning landscape garden designer Alistair Baldwin, is driven from his desire to develop and train the next generation of garden designers to work with and understand northern landscapes.

Aspiring professional garden designers and interested amateurs are invited to Grade 1 Listed Harewood House on Saturday July 23 for a full day of inspiration. The school’s founder Alistair and fellow professional garden designer Liz Rawlinson will deliver talks about the courses on offer.

Before Harewood’s head gardener Trevor Nicholson, who has worked at the Treasure House for over two decades, will deliver a guided tour of the iconic Terrace and Himalayan Gardens.

“We are extremely excited to offer a second open day to anyone interested in attending a course at The Yorkshire School of Garden Design,” said Alistair Baldwin.

“The school has been built to train Yorkshire’s designers of the future and will be a springboard to anyone wishing to build a career in this hugely creative and exciting sector.

“The teachers and lecturers on all our short courses, as well as our Professional Diploma, are all eminent designers working all over the world and have built first class portfolios.

“We are all hugely excited to speak to anyone who is interested in joining us.”

The open day will start at 10am with tea and coffee in the teaching studio in Harewood’s Courtyard.

Guests will be able to get a full sense of the growing list of short courses available as well as the chance to chat and mingle with the tutors and have any questions answered.

As well as its year-long Professional Diploma in Garden Design course, which follows the academic year and starts in September – The Yorkshire School of Garden Design will offer a full programme of short courses for both professionals and budding amateurs.

Its first, ‘Capturing the Garden’ - is a masterclass by renowned garden photographer Eva Nemeth on August 26 and 27 at York Gate Garden.