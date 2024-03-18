Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, June 30 at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club from 10am till 3pm and will feature the return of It’s a Knockout.

Teams of ten contestants will face water, foam and obstacles in their quest to conquer the obstacle course and be crowned ‘It’s a Knockout Champion 2024’.

Whilst cheering on the contestants, attendees can grab a bite to eat from a selection of sweet and savoury food stalls with drinks available throughout the day.

There will also be a range of stalls on offer and the chance to take part in fairground games, as well as a bouncy castle and face painting.

Yvonne Campbell, Acting Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity said: “I am excited to see this fundraising event continue to connect with the local community and contribute to a significant cause.

“It's inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and determination of local businesses, teams, and fundraisers as they compete for the title of It's A Knockout Champion 2024.”

For those who want to test their mettle against the obstacle course, entry into It’s A Knockout is £25 per person and contestants can join as an individual or part of a team.

It’s A Knockout is catered to most fitness levels, however all participants must be aged 16 or above.

Alternatively if contestants would like to fundraise towards their challenge, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity would love for you to set up a virtual donation page by visiting https://hhcc.co.uk/

There are limited spaces available, so sign up or inquire today by visiting https://hhcc.co.uk/its-a-knockout-2/

The Summer Extravaganza is free to attend for all ages, however if you wish to donate, get in contact with the team at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity by emailing [email protected] or call 01423 557408.