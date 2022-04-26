Fountains 10k race goes green

The Fountains race, on Sunday May 15, supports primary schools in Grantley and Grewelthorpe and will be honouring environmental work done by pupils.

A race spokesman said: “This year we are focussing on trying to reduce the carbon footprint of the race as much as possible, as the children at Grewelthorpe school have been involved in a project this year to learn more about carbon footprints and ways in which we can reduce these, both as individuals and as a part of a larger organisation.

“We will, therefore, be using up old medal stocks and supplementing these with locally sourced and made wooden medals with the same Fountains10k design. “Post-race goody bags will be made of paper, and all packaging will be kept to a minimum and will be fully recyclable where able.”

The race has been running for 21-years to raise money for the local primary schools in Grantley and Grewelthorpe.

It has grown in strength and popularity over the years and regularly attracts 350-450 runners to take part on it’s mixed terrain 10k route through Nidderdale’s Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The course takes in moorland, footpaths, and quiet country roads; starting and finishing in the village of Grantley.

There is also a 2km Fun Run for the younger athletes to participate in, and all runners of both races receive a medal for their efforts.

“The success of the race over the years has been heavily reliant on the generosity of our local community who year-on-year continue to give up their time, resources, and money to help us to achieve our aim of putting on a brilliant event which raises vital funds for our local primary schools,” added the spokesman. “We are very lucky to have the support of local businesses who help us to sponsor the race and cover costs to maximise profit for the schools.

“This year we are very fortunate to have the support of the education company Picture News who are our primary sponsors.”

Director Katie Harrison said: “We are delighted to sponsor this year’s Fountains 10k Race. Community, respect, and resilience are at the core of our company, which we feel are truly represented through this fantastic local event.”