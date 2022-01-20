Follifoot riding centre Brain Tumour Charity event

The centre owner, Julie Pedley and the team decided to donate the proceeds from this year’s event to Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity in support of her brother-in-law Danny Beginn, 56, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020.

Julie said: “We decided to organise our annual charity weekend this year to raise vital funds for Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity as it is a charity very close to our hearts.”

On Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 January, 10.30am-2.30pm, families will be able to meet the ponies at the stables, browse the table-top sale, enjoy cakes and refreshments and have a go at the raffles and tombola.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s also an online auction, which will go live on Saturday until Friday February 4, helping to raise additional funds and meaning anyone who is unable to attend the event in person can still take part.

Auction prizes include four tickets to Ascot and a visit for up to 10 people to the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in London.