Fodder Fiesta: Meet the faces behind the food at special event at Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors will have the chance to meet the faces behind the food as some of Fodder’s producers and suppliers will be sampling their products at the event on Saturday, August 17.
There will also be live music from Simon & Tim, two bars - including a beer bar provided by Harrogate Brewing Co - and big barbecue with head chef Mehdi, who will be cooking up butchery specials from Fodder’s Yorkshire suppliers.
There will also be late night shopping, with Fodder Fiesta running from 4pm to 8pm. The café will be open as usual until 3pm.
Vanessa Pitt, manager of Fodder, said: “This is our very first Fodder Fiesta and we are excited to open for an afternoon and early evening of great food, drinks and music.
“We have some of our wonderful suppliers and producers coming along so visitors can meet the faces behind the food we sell too. We look forward to welcoming you!”
Fodder is part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and is the only farm shop cafe of its kind in the UK where 100 per cent of profit goes back to charity.
Producers attending on the day include: Sing Gin, Westow Vineyard, Wass Far, Charcuterie, Thistlemist Soup, Annabel’s Strawberries, Sawley Kitchen, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Yorkshire Vinegar, Lemoncello, Tildas Tribe, Rhucello, Rudgate Brewery, Sloemotion Gin, Carbon Art, Guppy’s Chocolate, Whitby Distillery Ltd, Orchards of Husthwaite, Appleby Creamery, Original Baker, Kandlers Table and Yorkshire Beeswax.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.