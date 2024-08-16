Fodder Fiesta: Meet the faces behind the food at special event at Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first ever Fodder Fiesta is coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground’s farm shop cafe this weekend.

Visitors will have the chance to meet the faces behind the food as some of Fodder’s producers and suppliers will be sampling their products at the event on Saturday, August 17.

There will also be live music from Simon & Tim, two bars - including a beer bar provided by Harrogate Brewing Co - and big barbecue with head chef Mehdi, who will be cooking up butchery specials from Fodder’s Yorkshire suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be late night shopping, with Fodder Fiesta running from 4pm to 8pm. The café will be open as usual until 3pm.

Fodder Fiesta will run from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday, August 17

Vanessa Pitt, manager of Fodder, said: “This is our very first Fodder Fiesta and we are excited to open for an afternoon and early evening of great food, drinks and music.

“We have some of our wonderful suppliers and producers coming along so visitors can meet the faces behind the food we sell too. We look forward to welcoming you!”

Fodder is part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) and is the only farm shop cafe of its kind in the UK where 100 per cent of profit goes back to charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producers attending on the day include: Sing Gin, Westow Vineyard, Wass Far, Charcuterie, Thistlemist Soup, Annabel’s Strawberries, Sawley Kitchen, Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, Yorkshire Vinegar, Lemoncello, Tildas Tribe, Rhucello, Rudgate Brewery, Sloemotion Gin, Carbon Art, Guppy’s Chocolate, Whitby Distillery Ltd, Orchards of Husthwaite, Appleby Creamery, Original Baker, Kandlers Table and Yorkshire Beeswax.