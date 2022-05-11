Flying the flags for Knaresborough Jubilee celebrations

A free flag making workshop will be held on Saturday June 4 at Gracious Street Methodist Church from 10-11am as part of the Jubilee weekend.

Organised by the people who usually run the lantern making workshops on Bright Friday, the event is free and there will be refreshments at the workshop although there will be a donations box. All materials will be provided.

“This is a family event and children must be accompanied by an adult at the workshop,” said a spokesman.

