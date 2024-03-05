Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flamingo Land theme park and zoo, based in Kirby Misperton, first opened in 1959 and over the years introduced new and exciting attractions and rides including 2022 rollercoaster Sik.

Since 2023, the attraction has been owned and operated by The Gibb Family. Some of the major attractions at Flamingo Land include: Sik (Intamin second generation ‘Multi Inversion Coaster’), Hero (Suspended Flying Coaster), Pterodactyl (A Zamperla Vertical Swing), Mumbo Jumbo (rollercoaster), Flip Flop, Kumali (Suspended Looping Coaster), Navigator, Velocity, and Cliff Hanger.

The site also includes a gym, a leisure centre, a spa, a golf course and a large collection of log cabins and static caravans. The theme park and zoo closed for winter break and will reopen later in the month.

Flamingo Land entrance. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

When will Flamingo Land open?

Flamingo Land is offering one-night and two gold caravan breaks during its opening weekend.

The theme park and zoo will open on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

One-night breaks are £349, sleeping up to six people and include: two full days in the theme park and zoo, access to the leisure centre and access to Pink tribute act Vicky Jackson.

Two-night breaks start from £480 and include: three full days in the theme park and zoo, access to the leisure centre and access to Pink tribute act Vicky Jackson.

How much are Flamingo Land tickets?

The theme park and zoo will open daily from 10am between March 16 and November 3, 2024.

There are more than 40 rides, attractions and children’s play areas along with a zoo with six zoo keeper talks and three shows that take place every day.

General Admission (one person, aged 4+): £44.50

Family Ticket (up to four people aged 4+): £162

Disabled Person and Free Care Admission: £44.50

Senior Citizen Admission (aged 65 years and over): £35.50

What animals can I see at Flamingo Land zoo?

There are more than six classes of animals including mammals, birds, invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Mammals: Reindeer, Addax, Cheetah, Parma Wallaby, Dik Dik, Sugar Glider, Yellow-footed Rock Wallaby, Black Rhino Calf Cam, African Lion, Sumatran Tiger, Hippopotamus, White Rhinoceros, California Sea Lion, Alpaca, Warthog, Grants Zebra, Visayan Warty Pig, Swamp Wallaby, Mongoose Lemur, Red Panda, Asian Short-Clawed Otter, Ring Tailed Lemur, Red Bellied Lemur, and Cape Porcupine.

More mammals include: Banded Mongoose, Brazilian Tapir, Red Kangaroo, Scimitar-horned Oryx, Western Grey Kangaroo, Capybara, Vicugna, Patagonian Mara, White-faced Saki Monkey, Lemurs, Hamadryas Baboon, Mangabey, Meerkat, Kafue Lechwe, Black Rhinoceros, and Rothschild’s Giraffe.

Farm animals include: Donkey, Domestic Duck, West African Pygmy Goat, Guinea Pigs, Dexter Cow, Shetland Ponies, and Domestic Rabbits.

Birds include: Whistling Duck, Darwins Rhea, Chicken, Laughing Kookaburra, Humboldt Penguin, Peafowl, Ostrich, Hamerkops, Blue and Yellow Macaw, Domestic Turkey, Scarlet Ibis, Sacred Ibis, Orange-winged Amazon Parrot, Demoiselle Crane, Yellow Collared Macaw, Scarlet Macaw, Greater Rhea, Flamingo, and Emus.

Invertebrates include: Giant African Land Snail, Sungaya Stick Insect, and Cockroach.

Species of reptiles, amphibians and fish include: Malawi Cichlid, Pacu, Fly River Turtle, Dwarf Caiman, Blue Spiny Lizard, Gila Monster, Ball/Royal Python, White Tree Frog, Crested Gecko, Corn Snake, Lau Banded Iguana, Poison Arrow Frog, Sulcata Tortoise, Red Footed Tortoise, and Mossy Frog.

Visitors can attend a keeper talk for cheetahs at 11am (Cheetah Exhibit), a keeper talk and feed for hippos at 12pm (Hippo Viewing Deck), a keeper talk and feed for baboons at 12.30pm (Baboon Island), a keeper talk and feed for tigers at 1.30pm (Tiger Bridge), keeper talk and feed for red panda at 1.45pm (Tiger Bridge) and for penguins at 3pm (Penguin Coast).

What are the biggest rides at Flamingo Land?

The highest ride at Flamingo Land is Kumali, installed 2006, which a Vekoma Suspended Looping Coaster and the ride is a Shenlin model layout with four inversions, including the cobra roll which overlooks a lake. It stands at a height of 117.75ft (35.89m).

The next highest ride at Flamingo Land is Sik, installed in July 2022, which is a steel roller coaster. It stands at a height of 108.3ft (33m).

Mumbo Jumbo is the third highest ride at Flamingo Land which opened to the public in July 2009. It stands at a height of 98ft (30m).

What are the Flamingo Land opening times?

Currently the site is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.