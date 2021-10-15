Fine Food Show North set for Harrogate this weekend

Fine Food Show North is set to host some of the finest food and drink producers from across the UK at the Yorkshire Event Centre this weekend

It is an essential industry event for genuine buyers who are looking to source new and exciting products for their customers.

On Sunday 17 and Monday 18 October, it will give visitors the chance to reunite with the industry and rediscover food and drink face-to-face, sample new product launches, meet the Great Taste award winners, and hear from industry experts about the topics that are getting the sector talking.

There will be over 150 food and drink exhibitors, a third of which are new to the Fine Food Show North.

Show highlights include 'A taste of diversity: Why the food industry needs to be culturally sensitive and how to get it right', a lively session hosted by Mallika Basu who will highlight the need for greater diversity and inclusion, and explain where we’re getting it wrong.

There will also be a 'State of our Market: panel discussion' where industry experts will discuss the challenges the sector has gone through over the last 18 months including the findings of a survey that was carried out and what it means for the future of businesses.

Private chef and food writer Philippa Davis will take over The Deli Kitchen stage on Sunday morning, creating dishes showcasing the Great Taste winners and arming visitors with recipe inspiration.

With COP26 set to be the most important meeting of minds to tackle climate change across the globe, on Monday afternoon there will be a 'How can your business save the planet?' panel where they will be exploring sustainability and how it can make a genuine difference to businesses within the food and drink sector.

An essential date in the diary for chefs, patrons, food buyers and retailers looking to make their businesses stand out from the crowd, Fine Food Show North is set to reunite the

industry, tackle industry challenges and forge a bright future for independent food and drink businesses across the UK.

All buyers, chefs and retailers are welcome to visit the show with free parking on site and a dedicated shuttle bus to and from Harrogate train station make it easily accessible for all.