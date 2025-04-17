Final seats on sale at Harrogate Theatre for acclaimed show based on classic 1980s album Graceland
Taking place on Thursday, May 1, the audience can look forward to hearing magical 1980s hits including You Can Call Me Al, The Boy in the Bubble, Under African Skies and Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes.
Gary Stewart Presents Graceland is regarded as one of the UK’s best ‘tribute’ acts.
The multi-talented and charismatic Stewart, who is well known from his solo work, as well as drumming with Hope & Social, brings not only a deep knowledge and command of Paul Simon’s classic songs but also an infectious sense of fun.
Backed by an incredible six-piece band, it’s been praised for its masterful recreation of the energy and soul that makes the original recording of the 14 million-selling album such a joy to listen to.
