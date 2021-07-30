FEVA returns to mark 25th anniversary

A past FEVA picnic in the park and Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival. (1808185AM11)

With the lifting of Covid restrictions the committee said they have worked hard to ensure all the usual features will take place between August 13-22.

“We felt it was really important to go ahead with the festival in this its 25th Anniversary year,” said chairman Gwen Lloyd.

“Music sees the return of Snake Davis and Jez Lowe among others.

“We are also holding a 25th Anniversary Festival day at Henshaws to celebrate Knaresborough Festival.”

Spoken word will feature the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and in a welcome return The History wardrobe will be back asking “What Were We Thinking?! The 1970s Show”.

“We are also introducing a number of drama workshops suitable for the 5-18 age group including two by The Paper Birds who are set A level practitioners,” added Gwen.

“This will give local students a chance to experience Physical Theatre and Devising which they can use to develop their own future performances.

“There is a variety of street entertainers: some old favourites and some new to FEVA.”

The Lions Beer festival is back, as is Picnic in the Park.

“None of this would be possible without our sponsors Knaresborough Town Council, Knaresborough Lions and, new this year, Piccadilly Motors,” added Gwen.