Festive Window Trail fun

The town is on route, along with Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham and Ripon for the Christmas fun which runs until Friday December 24.

People can join Percy Penguin and his sledge as he journeys through the area looking for a friend to join him in some snowy fun.

“Who will he meet along the way, an elf, a squirrel, a robin, or a snowman, and will they be ready to come and play?” said a trail spokesman.

“A new friendly character is revealed at each new destination.

“Just click on the QR code of each of the 3D stand-alone advent calendar windows to reveal the next chapter of Percy the Penguin’s story and the quest to find a friend.

“Young ones will be charmed by the magical story of Percy and his quest to find a playmate to join him on his sleigh.

“Grownups will love the magical shop windows trail as they follow the QR codes to special offers, discounts and wonderful Christmas gift ideas.”

Local shops and restaurants are taking part in Boroughbridge, Harrogate, Knaresborough, Masham, Pateley Bridge and Ripon.

People can follow Percy on his quest and pick up gift ideas and exclusive discounts at the same time.