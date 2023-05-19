Feast of live music and food and drink announced as BedFest event set to return for Bed Race day in Knaresborough

The cultural companion to the incredible Knaresborough Bed Race, the 10th BedFest will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

The feast of live music, not to forget food and drink, follows hot on the heels of the successful Henshaws Beer Festival recently which saw 850 people enjoy a full weekend of live music at the arts and crafts centre at Bond End – alongside a smorgasbord of food and drink helping to raise more than £12,500 to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities.

Gemma Young, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to share our special and inspiring space.

Fun for all the family - BedFest is to return as the cultural companion to the incredible Knaresborough Bed Race in Knaresborough next month.

"Our Arts and Crafts Centre - which is available to hire for celebrations and events year-round - offers a unique setting in the heart of Knaresborough."

The venue is located on the route of the iconic Knaresborough Bed Race, so spectators can watch the dressed bed teams parade from the gates then come back inside the Centre to enjoy local musicians, food and drinks.

BedFest will kick off at noon and run until 11pm, with wood fired pizzas, loaded fries and sweet treats, plus pop-up Mexican street food thanks to Paradise Tap & Taco.

Turning Point and Harrogate Brewery will be serving a top range of refreshing beers, alongside an array of gins, wine, fizz, cider and soft drinks for the kids.

The day’s music programme will showcase some of the finest local musicians around on two stages, with music to dance to and music to relax to.

This year’s BedFest line-up includes renowned DJ and firm favourite Rory Hoy, acoustic singer Leo Hicks, Drop Leg Steppers, Hot Sauce, DJ Trev and rapper legend Lence.

To ensure your space, pre-book your tickets now with concessions for children and under-twos going free.

Complimentary carer tickets are also available.