Fashion show in aid of Saint Michael's Hospice returns to Pateley Bridge pub with new autumn collection

The ticketed event will take place at The Crown Hotel in Pateley Bridge on Thursday, October 19, at 7pm.

Gladrags is a women's clothing boutique on Pateley Bridge High Street, with two other outlets located in Ripon and Grassington.

The fashion show will feature a new French and Italian inspired Autumn collection perfect for those looking to treat themselves to warmer garments before the cold weather arrives.

Gladrags Autumn collection takes to the catwalk in aid of St Michaels Hospice.

Hazel Burek, owner of Gladrags, said: “This is the second time this year - we held our first in the Spring.

“As it was such a success we’ve brought in the Autumn collection.

“10 per cent of everything we sell will go to the hospice.

“It includes a big raffle which will be drawn on the night.

The fashions pictured will be available at the fashion show event at The Crown Hotel in Pateley Bridge, on Thursday, October 19.

“The tickets cost £5 - from this, all the money will go towards the hospice.

“Models are a combination of customers and locals.

“The pub is putting on food that’s included in the ticket.

“It was absolutely packed last time so we felt it was worth doing again.

“Saint Michael's Hospice is close to the community and to the landlady who is helping to hold this event.

“We’ve got a new Autumn collection, items like knitwear, dresses and coats.

“We even have coatigans and wraps for the winter, including popular cowgirl boots which match with the rest of the collection.