Fantastic line-up this weekend for Harrogate’s longest-running comedy club
Now in its 28th anniversary year of bringing laughter to the town guided by organiser Toby Jones, the event goes by the name Hyena Lounge Comedy Club - The Christmas Baubles.
Taking place on Saturday, December 14 at The Manhattan Club off Leeds Road in Harrogate, this festive feast of laughs will see Justin Moorhouse, Roger Monkhouse, Howard Walker and Alex Boardman appearing.
Over the years, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club has presented many acts that have gone on to become household names, in the process building its own reputation far and wide.
The names it’s brought to Harrogate include Peter Kay, John Bishop, Russell Howard, Lee Mack, Ross Noble, Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, Jon Richardson and Katherine Ryan.
Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
For tickets, visit: https://www.hyenalounge.com/
