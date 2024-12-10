Fantastic line-up this weekend for Harrogate’s longest-running comedy club

Harrogate’s legendary and longest-running comedy club has a cracking line-up this weekend for its annual Christmas show.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its 28th anniversary year of bringing laughter to the town guided by organiser Toby Jones, the event goes by the name Hyena Lounge Comedy Club - The Christmas Baubles.

Taking place on Saturday, December 14 at The Manhattan Club off Leeds Road in Harrogate, this festive feast of laughs will see Justin Moorhouse, Roger Monkhouse, Howard Walker and Alex Boardman appearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club has presented many acts that have gone on to become household names, in the process building its own reputation far and wide.

Now in its 28th anniversary year of bringing laughter to the town, Hyena Lounge's Christmas comedy event will take place this weekend. (Picture contributed)

The names it’s brought to Harrogate include Peter Kay, John Bishop, Russell Howard, Lee Mack, Ross Noble, Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, Jon Richardson and Katherine Ryan.

Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.