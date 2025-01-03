Famous music author to lift the lid on Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett and Nick Drake at Harrogate event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett and enigmatic music icon Nick Drake are in for a treat at a forthcoming event in Harrogate featuring a famous music author.

Organisers at Vinyl Sessions and Charm are excited and honoured to present one of Britain's greatest music writers, the acclaimed author and music journalist Rob Chapman in an intimate evening of chat and music.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen at 47 Oxford Street in Harrogate, An Evening with Rob Chapman will see the VIP guest lift the lid on his two bestselling books - Syd Barrett: A Very Irregular Head published by Faber & Faber in 2010 and his latest book Unsung: Unsaid - Syd and Nick in Absentia.

Both Syd Barrett and Nick Drake were spawned by the 1960s and achieved a measure of fame before quietly turning their backs on the music industry for a life at home.

Harrogate music event - Pink Floyd’s debut album The Piper at the Gates of Dawn featured songs written largely by Syd Barrett. (Picture contributed)

Yet their influence was to transcend their times as both figures, in different ways, went on to inspire new generations of indie bands and acoustic singer-songwriters.

If anyone can unravel the mystery of these two legendary musical enigmas, it’s Rob Chapman.

A regularly contributor to Mojo magazine and Uncut, as well as The Times and The Guardian, this renowned music expert will reveal all in a Q&A with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and his Charm colleague James Littlewood.

Taking place on Wednesday, January 22 at 7.30pm, this special edition of Vinyl Sessions will be helmed by its founder Colin Paine.

The musical focus will be on two classic albums:

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn: Pink Floyd’s debut album featuring songs written largely by Syd Barrett and released in August 1967 on EMI.

Pink Moon: Nick Drake’s third and final studio album, produced by John Wood and released in February 1972 on Island Records.

Tickets must be booked in advance at a cost of £10 each plus booking fee via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-rob-chapman-one-of-britains-top-20-music-writers-tickets-1127910934969

Every penny goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

There will also be a video show by Jim Dobbs and the Vinyl Sessions raffle.