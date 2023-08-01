Famous guests revealed as Harrogate gears up to host UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show for first time

The arrival of the Great Holiday Home Show will see broadcaster Matt Baker MBE and TV presenter Christine Talbot joined by star names who understand travel for real.

Open to the public at the Great Yorkshire Showground for three days from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10, the show will welcome special guests adventurer Andy Torbet, YouTube motorhome family the Roaming Radfords and Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet.

The Great Holiday Home Show will include all 21 of the major holiday home, motorhome and caravan manufacturers, including household names, ABI, Carnaby, Swift and Willerby, showcase their latest models.

The Great Holiday Home Show guest in Harrogate - The Roaming Radfords started their YouTube travel channel just before the pandemic hit. (Picture contributed)

With an incredible 227 holiday homes and 140 motorhomes and caravans set to be showcased, it is the largest outdoor holiday home show in the country.

Extreme adventurer, zoologist, underwater expert and stuntman, Andy Torbet said: “I love nothing more than exploring with my wife and kids in our motorhome and for years this is how we have holidayed.

“We were lucky enough to drive our motorhome and two caravans from the UK to the Sahara desert as part of a campaign, taking us across Portugal and Spain and through Morocco."I look forward sharing my real-life stories and meeting visitors in Harrogate in September.”

The Roaming Radfords started their YouTube travel channel just before the pandemic hit and all travel stopped.

Coming soon to the UK’s biggest outdoor holiday home show in Harrogate - Guest star Peter Wright from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet with Christine Talbot (Picture contributed)

But when the world reopened, they got back out on the road and have taken 30,000 subscribers as far as Albania, Florida and Morocco.

Steve Radford said: "We have travelled extensively by motorhome since 2007, through the UK, Europe, US and, more recently, North Africa.

"We set off on each trip with only a rough destination in mind, allowing the roads we take and the places we stop to evolve as we meet new friends along the way.

"It’s been a non-stop adventure for us as a family and we can’t wait to share our share our adventures and top tips for travelling with visitors to the Great Holiday Home Show.”

VIP guest at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate - Adventurer, zoologist, underwater expert and stuntman Andy Torbet. (Picture contributed)

Peter Wright will take to the stage to talk about travelling with dogs and he will be there on Friday and Saturday.

He said: “I love the great outdoors and I’ll be talking about travel tips for holidaymakers who want to take their pets with them on their adventures.

"We will cover everything from dog-friendly locations for your trips and how to travel safely.

"I very much look forward to being part of the Great Holiday Home Show.”

Hosted by TV presenter Christine Talbot, the Great Holiday Home Stage will be in Hall 1 of the Yorkshire Event Centre where there will also be an ebike testing arena with brands such as Shark Ebikes, MiRider and Estarli.

Hall 2 will become the Leisure World Shopping Village with trade stands from the industry’s biggest brands such as Isabella, Sunncamp, Bradcot, Groves and Crespo, offering the perfect place to purchase a new accessory or upgrade to the latest industry technology.

The profits from the the Great Holiday Home Show will go to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.