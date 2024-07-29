School's out for summer with "best of both worlds" exclusive family-friendly city break savings incoming.

Family city breaks sizzling summer sale
This week's new package, partnering Park Plaza Hotels and Merlin Entertainments, sees up to 30 per cent off hotel rates as well as iconic attractions' discounted tickets across London.
The budget-benefitting "capital" idea also ensures kids aged under 12 stay and eat for free, enjoying check-in treats, while young and old alike can save further enjoying Shrek's Adventure!, Sea Life Aquarium, Madame Tussauds and London Eye and Dungeon.
Available until November 17, the special collaboration offers more bang for their buck for inter-generational groups keen to explore London activities from prime position accommodation, boasting quality restaurants and equally appealing views.
"Stylish and spacious suites await at the hotels, offering enough room for families with the convenience of living spaces, kitchens and separate bedrooms, just a stone’s throw from awesome Merlin Entertainments attractions that will make every member of the family smile," said a Park Plaza spokesman.
"Launch of this package makes it even easier for them to tick off bucket lists with more money to spend on most important thing ... time together."
Whether it’s a spine-tingling trip through London Dungeon, magical journey with Shrek and friends, SEA LIFE underwater adventure or breath-taking trip around London Eye, exhilarating excitement awaits.
Then, when it’s time to wind down, award-winning service, food and accommodation welcome guests home, select hotels offering pools, saunas and spas.For more information on pocket and purse-friendly deals and to book visit www.parkplaza.com/merlin site.Participating London hotels ...Park Plaza Westminster BridgePark Plaza RiverbankPark Plaza County HallPark Plaza Park RoyalPark Plaza WaterlooHolmes Hotel
