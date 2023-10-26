News you can trust since 1836
Fairytale location revealed for free Christmas Market in Harrogate district thanks to Real Markets

A magical Christmas Market is to take place in the fairytale setting of one of the Harrogate district’s leading attractions.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST
Real Markets, whose mission is to support local, specialist, and independent producers and makers, is hosting a special festive market in the enchanting grounds of Ripley Castle.

The free Ripley Christmas Market will take place on Sunday, December 10 with dozens of stalls offering a feast of high-quality gifts, handmade crafts, and delectable treats.

In total, the event will showcase an array of 40 independent and artisan traders, offering visitors a unique shopping experience.

    Fairytale setting - Real Markets, whose mission is to support local, specialist, and independent producers and makers, is hosting a special festive market in the enchanting grounds of Ripley Castle. (Picture contributed)Fairytale setting - Real Markets, whose mission is to support local, specialist, and independent producers and makers, is hosting a special festive market in the enchanting grounds of Ripley Castle. (Picture contributed)
    Lucy Allen, director of Real Markets, said: “We’re very excited to bring a specially curated local market to the magical setting of Ripley.

    "It offers a fantastic day out for all ages, thanks to the historic, rural setting, where visitors can enjoy the village and castle grounds.

    "We hope it brings some real, traditional Christmas magic to visitors.”

    Real Markets run a number of long-standing Yorkshire markets, including monthly markets and farmers’ markets in Ilkley, Grassington, Otley and Harrogate.

    Ripley is their newest market.

    Its ethos is to support local, small, specialist and independent businesses to benefit the local community and help local producers thrive.

    The Christmas Market at Ripley will offer visitors street food from the Yorkshire Cheese Grill and Farsley Fire and Smoke.

    Festive goodies will include cakes and bakes from Harrogate’s Baltzersen’s, Skipton’s Andrea's Heavenly Cheesecake, The Sawley Kitchen, and the Belle Vue Bakery in Leeds, as well as the multi-award-winning bakery, Bree’Osh.

    There will also be a chance to get your hands on Tricky Dickie's Sticky Toffee Puddings made from a secret family recipe, fudge from Por Favour, and Pick Mix Gift sweets, as well as Ollie Morris' Artisan Chocolates.

    Foodies will also find bespoke meats from the eighth-generation farmers, Wass Farm Charcuterie.

    Hot drinks will be on offer from Harrogate’s Buzz Coffee.

    The Real Markets festive market at Ripley Castle will take place from 10am to 3pm on December 10.

    Admission is free.

    To find out more, and check the latest market dates un the Harrogate district and more, visit: https://realmarkets.co.uk/

