Exhibition based on day in World War II
A Durham man is showing an exhibition of his artwork at Ripon Cathedral which is connected with events of a day in World War Two.
Denis Harry Fox, who grew up in Seaham, took three years to complete his series of work based on the events in the North East of England on August 15, 1940, known as Black Thursday to the Luftwaffe.
“My research for each painting involved reading through newspaper archives and autobiographies, visiting aircraft museums, permission to read through RAF pilot logbooks and obtaining information from eye-witness accounts including those from my grandfather and uncle,” said Denis.
He added: “Meeting the families of thost brave pilots who attacked the Luftwaffe over the North-East coast is something I will always remember.
“My grandfather, who fought in the Battle of the Somme, was too old to enlist in 1939 but he became a Home Guard and formed part of an anti-aircraft gun crew at Seaham where he witnessed the great air battles that took place.
“My uncle Ken was an enthusiastic 15-year-old in 1940 who also witnessed the dog-fights taking place over Seaham Harbour, little knowing that five years later he would be called up by the RAF to join a Lancaster crew flying over Germany in the last few months of the Second World War.”
The Ripon exhibition will close on November 16.