Exciting new rides announced by family adventure park near Ripon to draw in visitors in 2024

Lightwater Valley Adventure Park will unveil two brand new attractions within the park as Easter approaches.

The award-winning visitor attraction near Ripon – just 15 miles from Harrogate – is keen to invest and ensure that their commitment to the under 12s is fully engaged for the season ahead.

The two brand new rides are the Rocket Rollercoaster and the Safari Jeep Ride.

Lightwater Valley Adventure Park in North Yorkshire will unveil two brand new attractions within the park as Easter approaches - including a Safari Jeep ride for all the family. (Picture contributed)

Rocket Rollercoaster

Everyone loves the Caterpillar Ride perfect for the under-fives, and the Ladybird Ride is a perennial favourite for junior thrill seekers at Lightwater Valley.

Now ten-12 year old visitors can expect to enjoy a coaster ride with a difference, the all new Rocket Rollercoaster.

The Rocket Rollercoaster caters for families if adults can’t resist a ride.

Safari Jeep Ride

Keen to maximise what’s new for Easter for younger visitors, Lightwater Valley is also launching the brand new Safari Jeep Ride.

Complete with larger-than-life model animals set in landscapes relevant to their habitat, visitors sit in their own Safari Jeep which takes up to four people, including lucky adults, on the safari ride of their lives.

In addition to the two new rides, the shake-up at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park will see the Soft Play Area and Lightwater Theatre relocated and extended.

The Soft Play area is being relocated to give younger visitors more space to expel energy and have some great soft play fun.

The Lightwater Theatre is ready to host a programme of new shows, kicking off with a Sing-a-long Safari stage show at Easter.

There will also be special appearances from Bluey and Bingo in May and Peppa Pig & George in June.

The adventure park is committed to looking after any visitors who need some quiet space, or peaceful places to regroup and take time out while enjoying all the park offers.

This includes accessibility for all on their rides, special passes to avoid queues and an official Changing Places facility.