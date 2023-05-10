News you can trust since 1836
Exciting details revealed of Royal Hall 120th anniversary free events in Harrogate

Organisers of the forthcoming celebrations of the 120th anniversary of Harrogate’s ‘glittering palace’ – the Royal Hall – have revealed more details of the free day of entertainment.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 10th May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:51 BST

The Royal Hall Restoration Trust is hard at work on an open day at the venue on Saturday, May 27 to mark this amazing Grade II listed venue completion in 1903.

The day’s events will include:

10am to 10.45am and 3pm to 4pm

    The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra

    The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra is one of the largest orchestral ensembles in the North and has an enviable position of being supported by the music-loving community of Harrogate.

    11am to 11.45am

    The Stray Notes

    The Stray Notes choir is a friendly, hard-working community choir of 120 singers.

    The aim of The Stray Notes is to enrich the lives of its members through the joy of singing, learning and performing great music.

    Noon to 12.45pm

    Harrogate Spa Town Ukes

    Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are Harrogate's local ukulele band, formed nine years ago, the 40 strong club meets weekly at Oatlands Social Club for rehearsals and a strum and sing.

    1pm to 1.45pm

    Catherine Field-Leather FRSM, FTCL, LRSM, LTCL. With guest singers

    Classically trained pianist, church organist and singer, studying through the Royal Schools of Music and Trinity College, London.

    2pm to 2.45pm

    Darren Busby Duo

    Darren Busby is a multi-award-winning country artiste from Brigg, Lincolnshire.

    In his early days, Darren used to listen to his dads’ records which included singers like Slim Whitman and Marty Robbins.

