Everything you need to know about UK's biggest vintage VW Festival coming to Harewood House this summer

Each year, The VW Festival attracts more than 20,000 people attracted by the allure of the VW.

But what can we expect when the three-day extravaganza returns this summer?

The VW Festival 2023 – Essential facts

Flashback to last year's spectacular VW Festival at Harewood House near Leeds.

When is it?: August 11-13, 2023

Where it takes place: Harewood House, beautiful 18th century country house and grounds near Leeds.

What it offers: Hailed as bigger and better than ever, the event will showcase the very best vintage and modified VW cars, live music, entertainment, food and drink, trade stalls and more.

Is there a theme?: VW Festival is continuing its tradition of having a unique theme, with 2023 being all about sci-fi and outer space.

Visitors are invited to come along dressed as their favourite sci-fi character for a chance to win a prize at the fancy dress competition.

Those looking to really embrace the theme are encouraged to give their car a Sci-Fi makeover and decorate it with stickers and accessories that are out of this world.

Does charity benefit from the event?: The VW festival will be holding a raffle in aid of a special charity, with this year’s donations going to Cash for Kids.

For just £3, visitors can purchase a ticket for the chance to win a vintage VW Beetle, which has been fully restored by the Herbie Hospital team – a classic VW restoration garage in Leeds.

Since 2011, the team has successfully raised £120,000 for charities.

What do organisers say?: VW Festival organiser, Paul Scott, said: “We are so excited to have the VW Festival back again this summer in the beautiful grounds of Harewood House.

"As well as some spectacular cars on show, there will be an incredible line-up of live music and fantastic entertainment.

"We are looking forward to welcoming people from across the country and we can’t wait to see all the crowds that gather for a fun weekend of VWs galore."