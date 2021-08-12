Everything you need to know about the next Harrogate Food and Drink Festival - and it's coming up fast!

Coming soon - Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is coming to Ripley Castle on August 28-30.

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is return to Ripley Castle - and here is all you need to know about the three exciting days of food, drink and live entertainment coming up at the August Bank Holiday.

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle

August 28-30

The festival will be bringing a variety of international cuisine to the famous estate, with independent bars and breweries, an expansive artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses, a main stage with live music, entertainers and performers, and an extensive children’s activities programme.

Additional activities have also been planned for the festival, including animal exhibits, an inflatable land and traditional funfair.

After a successful June festival on The Stray, festival organisers are looking forward to being back for their second installment.

They say: “Being able to return to Ripley Castle this year is incredibly exciting – it’s such a gorgeous setting to spend the bank holiday, and we’ve planned an absolutely packed line up of food, music, entertainment and activities that will make the perfect family day out in the sunshine.” – Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator.

Key highlights are set to be the Live Cookery Theatre, supported by Leeds Cookery School and Yorkshire Food Guide, as the regions top chefs take to the stage to showcase their favorite dishes, and the Main Stage, where local artists and performers will be covering classic hits from the 1950s to present day, as well as original songs.

The festival will once again be supporting the charity Harrogate Mind, having raised over £30,000 for the MIND charity across previous festivals. The charity will be holding their own arts and crafts activities over the weekend, as well as mindfulness sessions.

Thousands are expected to join the celebrations at Ripley Castle on August 28-30