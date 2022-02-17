Events to mark 700th anniversary of Battle of Boroughbridge

Boroughbridge to mark 700th anniversary of battle.

Living history, medieval weapons demonstrations and battlefield tours will be staged on Saturday March 12 to commemorate the event.

Linda Dooks of the Historical Society said: “The Battle of Boroughbridge in 1322 was fought between a rebellious group of barons and supporters of Edward II, a weak and ineffectual king, whose reign was marked by military failure and constant internal disputes.

“The rebellion was led by Thomas, Earl of Lancaster, Edward’s cousin and one the wealthiest people in the country, holding five earldoms.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was defeated at Boroughbridge by the King’s army led by Sir Andrew de Harclay.

“The Battle of Boroughbridge raged around a timber bridge crossing the River Ure and a ford, believed to be to the east of the present town, possibly in the Milby area.

“When Lancaster’s army, which probably amounted to a total of 3,000 men at arms with their followers, arrived at Boroughbridge, Harclay was already in possession of both bridge and ford, which proved to be a strategic advantage.”

Edward was later made Harclay the 1st Earl of Carlisle for his service at Boroughbridge but only a year later he was accused of treachery for making a peace treaty with Robert the Bruce without royal approval.

Harclay was sentenced to death at a hearing in Carlisle and he was hung, drawn and quartered.

The 700th anniversary commemoration will start on March 12 with a wreath laid at the Battlecross in Aldborough at 9.30am before the 3 Swords Medieval Group demonstrate arms and armour on the shared community space behind Boroughbridge car park.

There will also be a guided tour of the battlefield by Louise Whittaker, of The Battlefields Trust.

Boroughbridge Historical Society, who are holding a complimentary Battle exhibition, The Battlefields Trust and Boroughbridge Town Council are working on the event with funding from Miller Homes.