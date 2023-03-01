News you can trust since 1836
Essential what's on guide to shows and concerts in Harrogate district in March 2023

Looking for shows or events to enjoy over the next week or two in the Harrogate district? Here is our essential guide to what not to miss in March 2023.

By Graham Chalmers
2 hours ago - 3 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:14pm

Friday, March 3:

Indie/pop/rock covers with the Azurals at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 3, 7.30pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents four top comedians at Harrogate Theatre this Saturday evening.
    Whitney Queen of the Night 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, March 3, 7.30pm:

    Luke Wright: The Remains of Logan Dankworth political satire in verse at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, March 4, 7.15pm:

    Dance Krazy 23 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 4, 3.00pm:

    Live music covers galore with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 4, 8.00pm:

    Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Marlon Davis (Live At The Apollo), Gavin Webster (Never Mind The Buzzcocks), Jack Gleadow (multi-award winning one man variety show) and Hayley Ellis (support to Sarah Millcan) at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, March 4, 8.30pm:

    Paul Lee is Meatloaf at Bilton WMC, Harrogate. Free entry.

    Sunday, March 5, 7.30pm:

    Frankie Boyle: Lap of Shame at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Sunday, March 5, 3.00pm:

    Jo Carley and The Old Dry Skulls play the voodoo sounds of the blues with old timey vaudeville cabaret vibe at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Sunday, March 5, 9.00pm:

    The Ed Balls Band play classics by Queen, Meatloaf, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and more at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, March 8, 7.45pm:

    Comedian Rachel Fairburn at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11:

    Freckle Productions present Zog 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Performances at 11am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm.

    Saturday, March 11, 7.00pm:

    Harrogate Choral Society presents Gounod – St Cecilia Mass & Puccini – Messa di Gloria at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Sunday, March 12, 4.30pm:

    Adam Larner (acoustic in lounge) at Bilton WMC, Harrogate. Free entry.

    Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

    A choral concert ‘Gloria’ with Vocalis Chamber Choir at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

    Tickets from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk

    Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

    Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.

    Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.

    Sunday, March 19, 7.30pm:

    The Geek Pub Quiz at Major Tom’s Social bar, Harrogate with raffle and prizes.

    Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

    Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

    Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

    Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

    Ripon Choral Society presents Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius at Ripon Cathedral.

    Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk

    Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

    Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.

    Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

    Sunday, March 26, 11.00pm:

    Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Japanese violinist Coco Tomita performing Poulenc, Beethoven, Ravel, Janáček and Clara Schumann at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

    Monday, March 27, 7.30pm:

    Harrogate Film Society and Harrogate Civic Society present Harrogate on Film from the archives at the Odeon.

    Non-members welcome - cashless payments only. Also matinee at 2.30pm.

    Wednesday, March 29, 7.30pm:

    Feast of Fiddles Spring Tour 2022 at Masham Town Hall including Peter Knight (Gigspanner, Steeleye Span), Brian McNeill (Battlefield Band), Ian Cutler (Bully Wee), Tom Leary (Joe Brown Band) and Garry Blakeley (Band of Two).

    Tickets are available from the box office at 01765 680200.

