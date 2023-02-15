Essential Harrogate guide to events and concerts not to miss in February and March 2023

To Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:

Pannal Players present Dick Whittington and His Cat panto at Pannal Village Hall.

Thursday, February 16, 7.30pm:

Henry Blofeld – My Dear Old Things at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, February 17, 7.45pm:

Altered Skin presents Fatherhood reflecting migrant stories from India, Singapore and Turkey at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:

Showaddywaddy – 50th Anniversary Tour at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:

LORE with award-winning dance company James Wilton Dance at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, February 18, 3.00pm:

Live music with Jonny Skinner at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 18, 7.30pm:

Top Scots-English folk duo Winter Wilson at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, near Ripon.

Tickets from www.winterwilson.com/dates

Sunday, February 19, 7.00pm:

Acoustic Sunday with Robbie Millar at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Monday, February 20, 10.00am-4.00pm:

Royal Hall Open Day in Harrogate. Tours at 11am and 2pm.

To reserve a slot for the tours visit our website at royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/visit-us/’.

Monday, February 20, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Limbo (PG) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non-members welcome. Info at www.harrogatefilmsociety.org

Wednesday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Comedian Gary Delaney – Gary in Punderland at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 22, 7.30pm:

BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour at Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 22-Thursday, February 24, 7.45pm:

Cooking With Elvis at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, February 23, 7.30pm:

Pop Party with Queenz at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 23, 7.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy club presents multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and satirist Kiri Pritchard-Mclean at Roosters Brewery Sample Room, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Hosted by Micky P Kerr.

Friday, February 24, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Paul Cowley at Ripley Town Hall.

Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

Friday, February 24, 8.00pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation presents comedian Scott Bennett at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, February 26, 11.00am:

Harrogate International Festivals Sunday Series presents pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason playing Shostakovich, Beethoven, Florence Price and more at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

A choral concert ‘Gloria’ with Vocalis Chamber Choir at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Tickets from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk

Saturday, March 18, 7.30pm:

Music and Mirth concert with The Wesley Singers at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Tickets include refreshments (accompanied children free), available from Lynda 07932 672615 and on the door.

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Live music with Howlin' Mat and Dave Speight at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.

Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe

Saturday, March 25, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert including Rimsky-Korsakov, Schubert and more at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 25, 7.00pm:

Ripley Live presents Clearwater Creedence Revival + Joe Martin at Ripley Town Hall.